Change of Rwandan command in Moz

A rotation of Rwandan soldiers for its security forces’ joint task force (JTF) in Mozambique is accompanied by a change of command with Major-General Alex Kagame taking over from another two-star, Eugene Nkubito.

The command change took place in the first week of the month, coinciding with the arrival of the troop rotation’s advance party. It was held at JTF headquarters in Mocimboa Da Praia.

Kagame, a Rwanda Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement read, thanked the outgoing Rwanda Security Forces (RSF) leadership for “impressive achievements” registered in the year-long deployment. He was appreciative of both good co-ordination and co-operation with Mozambican forces in maintaining security in RSF area of operations.

A day ahead of the change of command, the Rwandan contingent in Mozambique was honoured with a visit by President Felipe Nyusi. Ahead of inaugurating a bank to mark the return of financial services to the Palma district, the Mozambican president commended the Rwandans for their “great work fighting terrorism”.