CAF meets and briefs attachés

The Swedish defence attaché in South Africa, responding at an SA Air Force (SAAF) briefing, said the ubuntu concept of “humanity” or “humanity toward others” also found expression in South Africa’s approach to global issues by way of respect for all nations.

Commander Shahin Eghraghi spoke after he and other military attaché advisory corps (MAAC) members were briefed on relations between themselves and the airborne service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

Chief of the SAAF, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, told the briefing at the Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof officer’s mess South Africa was “a respected member of the community of nations”, Lieutenant Ally Rakoma reports.

Hosting an event such as the briefing was important in terms of interaction and information sharing as well as strengthening military-to-military relations, enhancing defence diplomacy and maintaining trust among nations.

Brigadier General Mongezi Kweta, SAAF Director: Corporate Staff Services, told attachés South Africa continued to collaborate by forging a common position in bi- and multilateral forums. According to him the Waterkloof briefing reaffirmed an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) commitment to enhance “excellent relationships between countries”.







In his vote of thanks Eghraghi is reported as saying the interaction with CAF and the SAAF board was vital, showing working together all can contribute to “the bigger goal of building a safer world”.