Boat training for FADM and SAMIM

Sixteen soldiers are acquiring boat handling skills at the Forcas Armadas de Defesa de Mozambique (FADM) naval base in Pemba.

Twelve are Mozambicans with the remaining four from SAMM (Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique). They are being trained to handle what appear to be RHIBs (rigid hull inflatable boats) donated by the European Union (EU).

Familiarisation training on the first two boats in underway with a further six expected in the mission area by October.

SAMIM Head of Mission Support Shikongo Shikongo said the boat handling training will “go a long way to enhancing FADM capabilities” in view of the equipment being taken into the FADM inventory when SAMIM ends.

The SADC mission in the East African country continues to work closely with partners, stakeholders and the Mozambican government to “capacitate local security forces and enhance structure to guarantee a return to normality for the people of Cabo Delgado”. This is in line with the regional bloc’s commitment to achieve a stable and secure Cabo Delgado.