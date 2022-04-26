AU seeks funding aid for revamped Somalia mission

The revamped African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission in Somalia now named ATMIS (AU Transition Mission in Somalia) and in place since the start of April, lacks the “required resources” to do its job.

An AU statement notes its Peace and Security Council (PSC) adopting the renaming and re-purposing of the mission in Somalia with the rider that it commences its mandate sans the required resources for “effective implementation”. These include “predictable, sustainable and adequate financing”.

On the plus side the PSC “welcomes the commitment and financial support of the EU (European Union) for ATMIS” asking the northern hemisphere body to maintain the same level of funding support provided to AMISOM, ATMIS’ predecessor.

The continental body, via its PSC, “appeals” to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to “consider” a special financing session for both the newly named mission and the Somalia Security Forces.

The PSC also wants the AU Commission “to scale up efforts to explore more innovative options for predictable and sustainable financing”. One suggestion is to engage AU partners to “mobilise adequate resources” for ATMIS operations, including a donor conference.







AU member states and partners – “who are in a position to do so” – should “consider” financial and in kind support for ATMIS, is another PSC appeal to ensure the mission effectively implements it mandate. This includes “defeating Al Shabaab and other terrorist and armed groups operating in Somalia and the entire Horn of Africa region, restoring lasting peace, security and stability, as well as political normalcy in Somalia”.