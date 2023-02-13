AU Ethiopia/Tigray peace committee meets for first time

Just over a month after hostilities ceased in Ethiopia’s Tigray province, an African Union (AU) joint committee overseeing agreement for lasting peace in the east African country met for the first time.

Chaired by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the joint committee comprises representatives of parties in the conflict and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The committee took stock of progress implementing the peace agreement and considered operations of the monitoring verification and compliance mechanism (MVCM) deployed to Mekelle, comprising a team of African experts and liaison officers for the parties.

Positive dividends of the peace process between the parties, notably restoration of essential services, including banking, telecommunications, medical and humanitarian support in Tigray were noted. Parties to the conflict were called on to facilitate unimpeded road access and land transport as well as expedite reopening of schools and other educational facilities.

Also commended was “steadfast commitment and good faith implementation displayed so far” under the leadership of the Ethiopian Prime Minister. The Committee called on all AU partners to intensify support for disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR) outlined in the Pretoria Agreement and the Nairobi Declarations I and ll.

The Committee agreed on the urgent need for political dialogue to address outstanding issues and for the AU to improve geographical coverage, capacities and resourcing of the MVCM.





