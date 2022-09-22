AU condemns DRC violence

Ongoing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has attracted the ire of the African Union (AU) with the continental body expressing “deep concern” over what it calls the “prevailing insecurity” in that part of the central African country.

The AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) issued a communique updating the prevailing situation in DRC stating, among others, its condemnation of “atrocities committed by ex-M23, as well as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDRL) and other armed and terrorist groups”.

The PSC further stated the presence of these groups was “perpetuating” insecurity in Ituri and North Kivu.

Efforts to contain and hopefully end attacks is boosted by assistance in the form of manpower and materiel from four African regional blocs – EAC (East African Community), ECCAS (Economic Community of Central African States), ICGLR (International Conference on the Great Lakes Region) and SADC (Southern African Development Community). Also assisting is Burundi with a deployment of troops to troubled eastern DRC.

A roadmap pertaining specifically to bringing peace to eastern DRC was adopted in Luanda in July with the PSC, at its latest meeting, urging for its implementation.







The United Nations (UN) mission in DRC – currently the largest of its kind in the world was commended by the AU PSC for commitment to the maintenance of peace, security and stability. It re-affirmed the significance of co-operation, co-ordination and “complementarity of efforts” between MONUSCO, Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), Burundi National Defence Force (FDN), Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and the EAC regional force.