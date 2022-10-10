ATMIS sets up JOCs

Co-ordination and planning for ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) operations against al Shabaab is moving up a level with joint operations centres (JOCs) set up in areas of responsibility across the troubled East African country.

At the JOCs, ATMIS security personnel, Somali Security Forces (SSF) and others involved in halting the al Shabaab activities will do their planning suing the Mission’s concept of operations (CONOPS).

An ATMIS statement has it the JOC at mission headquarters in Mogadishu will co-ordinate with sector headquarters, SF and ATMIS police, among others, for updated on al Shabaab threats and progress with operations.

ATMIS Force Commander, Lieutenant General Diomede Ndegeya, said the JOCs support implementation of UN resolutions requiring the SSF to gradually assume full responsibility for the country’s security.

“Consultative meetings were and are held between ATMIS and SSF to reconfigure ATMIS taking into consideration SSF operational priorities. This will see JOCs functional in all sectors,” he said urging sector commanders to ensure they are “fully effective in their areas of operations”.

Positioning the JOCs at ATMIS force and sector headquarters is part of preparation for SSF to take over security operation once the AU mission exits.

Harjit Dhindsa, United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) director said the JOCs support implementation of the new ATMIS mandate by the UN Security Council. This has, as a priority requirement, ATMIS troops which are “highly mobile and able to deploy quickly”.







“For mobile forces and quick reactions to be really quick, there is a need for information availability at short notice. And for forces to be deployed effectively, it is important there is a control centre from where they can be directed to operate,” he said.