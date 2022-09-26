ATMIS officers’ facilitation course

Ahead of deployment to ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia), 41 staff officers from seven countries underwent a special facilitation training session in Mogadishu.

The officers boast a diverse range of educational and military skills and will be stationed at ATMIS Force Headquarters with a core mandate to support the Somali-led peace process, including capacity building of the Somali security forces.

“At this critical phase of ATMIS, high standards of operational readiness are paramount to mandate delivery. The mission is reliant on a competent, efficient and dedicated body of staff officers to manage day-to-day tasks collectively counting toward attaining the mission’s strategic objectives,” said Major General William Shume, ATMIS Deputy Force Commander Operations and Planning, represented the ATMIS Force Commander, at the end of the training.

He urged the newly-deployed officers to familiarise themselves with the mission mandate and uphold professionalism – the bedrock of ATMIS operations in Somalia.

“I note training objectives were achieved. I officially usher you into the mission’s staff realm, one in which professionalism, ethics, military values, high standards and competence go hand in hand,” he told those on course.

During induction training, officers were taken through mission standard operating procedures (SOPs), concept of operations (CONOPS) and an overview of the social, political, cultural and religious context in Somalia. They were given an insight to human rights and international humanitarian law.

Facilitators included officials from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

ATMIS military gender officer Zambian Major Mary Kaonga said the training provided insights into how best to work with Somali female officers in restoring peace and security in the country.

“The training was fantastic because it accorded me an opportunity to learn more about the Somalia context and the do’s and don’ts one must apply,” said Kaonga, a 23 year veteran medical corps nurse. She also served with the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for a year in.

The training course was attended by military officers from Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia.





