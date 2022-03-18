ATMIS modalities under the spotlight

With just on three weeks before the revamped African Union (AU) peace support operation in Somalia is due to become reality, senior officials from the continental body met Somalia government officials to discuss “modalities” at a sector commanders’ conference (SCC).

The new mission – ATMIS (AU Transition Mission in Somalia) – will replace AMISOM (AU Mission in Somalia) operational in the troubled east African country since 2007.

This week’s SCC saw AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) commanders plan security priorities for the new mission with a theme of “joint planning and co-ordination for an effective and timely transition”.

Attending were Somali federal government representatives, SNA and AMISOM commanders as well as officials from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the UK Mission Support Team and some Somalia’s international partners.

“This conference, the last under the AMISOM mandate, will mark an important milestone in the roadmap toward peace and stability in Somalia as AMISOM transits to ATMIS, which will ultimately hand full security responsibilities to Somali security forces by the end of 2024,” Ambassador Francisco Madeira, Special Representative of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia chair, when opening the conference.

He reiterated the need to work collaboratively to effectively implement the new mission’s Concept of Operations (CONOPS 2022-2024) which, together with the revised Somalia Transition Plan, will aid attainment of the new mission’s mandate by the end of 2024.

“In line with CONOPS operationalisation and implementation of the revised Somalia Transition Plan 2021, the SCC is a springboard of transition to a series of security activities that will see Somalia regain its glory,” he is quoted as saying in an AMISOM statement.

The Somali Transition Plan was first agreed on in December 2017 between the Federal Government of Somalia and the international community. It details guidelines enabling Somalia assume full responsibility for its security.





