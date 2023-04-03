ATMIS marks first anniversary

April marks a year of existence for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, now the AU Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) after being AMISOM (AU Mission in Somalia) since its inception in 2007.

Noting the anniversary at a press conference at mission headquarters in Mogadishu Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, Special Representative for the Chair of the African Union Commission (SRCC), said the mission remained committed to long term peace in the East African country. This commitment will see stronger co-operation with the Somali federal government and creation of new partnership to speed up stabilisation.

Since reconfiguration to ATMIS in April last year, the transition mission achieved “tremendous gains in securing territories thanks to the commitment of its military, police and civilian unit,” he said.

“An overview of the situation in the ATMIS area of responsibility in the past year shows a decrease in Al-Shabaab activities with the security situation remaining calm.”

He singled out international partners including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the European Union (EU) for praise for continued support not only to the mission but also to the people of Somalia.