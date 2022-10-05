ATMIS boosts Somali forces for terrorist ops

ATMIS, the African Union (AU) mission in Somalia, provided air and indirect fire support to elements of the Somali National Armed Forces in a number of exchanges with “terrorists”.

A statement issued by the mission has it “the fight against terrorism is vital to the Somali government and its people” adding the Somali armed forces are “still conducting” a series of operations to ensure “merciless terrorists have nowhere to hide”.

The operations ATMIS personnel were part of took place in Aboorey, Yasooman, Booco and Sindhaqo in the Hiraan and Galguduud regions. They were phase two of a series of planned offensives which started in mid-September.

ATMIS “remains deeply committed to supporting the government of Somalia to provide increased security, stability, and peace” in the country.





