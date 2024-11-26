ASWJ dislodged from Mucojo

The oft-taken and retaken Mozambican coastal town Mucojo is again under the control of FADM (Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique) and Rwanda Security Forces (RSF).

The contingent from the east African country is the main foreign military presence in South Africa’s eastern neighbour following the exit of SAMIM (Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique) in July.

Mucojo is in Macomia, Cabo Delgado, where FADM troops now supported only by elements of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) pushed against Al-Sunna Wa Jamah (ASWJ)/Islamic State terrorists starting a year ago. The town has seen some of the heaviest and worst fighting since the Islamist insurgency started six years ago.

The latest operation to dislodge AWSJ from the coastal town started in mid-October with the RDF reporting residents were returning last week. Earlier this month (November) the European Peace Facility (EPF) made known it was topping up financial support to the Rwandan Mozambique deployment by 20 million euros ($2.1 million; R380.3 million).

An August rotation saw the third deployment of Rwandan troops and equipment to President Felipe Nyusi’s Mozambique. Their tasking remains the same as previous Rwandan deployments – curb the threat of Muslim extremists allowing local residents to safely resume daily living and improve the lives of local by way of civil-military co-operation (CIMIC).

When the rotation took place, an RDF statement had it the RSF in collaboration with FADM achieved “remarkable success in dismantling ASWJ” from defensive positions in in Mocimboa de Praia and Palma allowing a “significant” number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to their villages.