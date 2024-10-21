Another ATMIS base handed to Somali Security Forces

Ahead of its replacement by AUSSOM (African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia), the current continental bloc mission ATMIS (AU Transition Mission in Somalia) continues its scheduled handover of bases to the Somali Security Forces (SSF).

The Lower Juba, Kuday forward operating base (FOB) last week became the newest addition to SSF responsibilities. Kuday has been staffed by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) elements for the past nine years and earned high regard for safeguarding port city Kismayo as part of a buffer zone.

Ahead of ATMIS, AMISOM (AU Mission in Somalia) and SSF liberated the Kuday area from al-Shabaab as part of the dismantling of terror operations.

KDF troops were commended for securing Lower Juba by Brigadier Rashid Seif, ATMIS Sector Two Commander who urged their successors from the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) to continue the good work and uphold the legacy bequeathed them.

An SNAF officer emphasised the importance of collaboration between KDF, SSF and Jubaland Forces against al-Shabaab in the region.

“al-Shabaab is an enemy to Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia and every country in Africa and the entire world. We must work together to degrade the threats these enemies pose,” the handover parade heard.

Earlier this month (October) ATMIS reported work was underway on mission design and funding for AUSSOM ahead of it replacing ATMIS next year. A joint United Nations (UN)/African Union (AU) mission assisted and supported by the Somali Federal Government, troop contributing countries (TCCs) and international partners, prepared a comprehensive report on overall mission design and financing options. This is in line with UN Security Council resolution 2748 (2024) which has a November 2024 deadline.

As the AU commendably strives to enhance its response, available funds have yet to be commensurate with the immensity of Africa’s peace and security challenges, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) recently said. For instance, the ATMIS annual running cost was estimated at US$1.5 billion in 2023. Should the AU Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), become a reality with a similar cost, based on the UN Resolution 2719 75%:25% burden share, the AU will have to contribute US$375 million ― 61.5% of the fund’s current capacity. The remaining US$235 million of the US$610 million will barely cover other missions such as the Multinational Joint Task Force and conflict prevention activities, the ISS noted.

AUSSOM is envisaged to have up to 11 911 personnel, including 85 civilians and 680 police personnel, deployed across four geographical sectors, according to independent news website Security Council Report. “The mission will deploy starting on 1 January 2025, and gradually hand over security responsibilities to the Somali security forces and withdraw its personnel by the end of 2028.”

The new mission’s security goals represent a continuation of the ATMIS mandate. AUSSOM will prioritize counterterrorism operations against the al-Shabaab terror group, capacity building of Somali security forces, and promoting political dialogue and reconciliation.

The mission aims to focus on peace-building measures, leaving the Somali government to work on state building with its international partners.

Egypt and Djibouti have committed troops to AUSSOM, with Egypt’s forces potentially set to replace 3 000 Ethiopian troops stationed in Somalia with ATMIS.

Somalia has threatened to expel the Ethiopian Soldiers because of its diplomatic row over Ethiopia’s Red Sea access plan that would give international recognition to the breakaway Somaliland region.