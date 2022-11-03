Agreement reached to end Tigray hostilities

Ten days of reported “intense negotiations” ended in the South African administrative capital Pretoria with agreement to end over two years of hostilities between Ethiopia and Tigray, one of nine national regional states (NRSs).

An African Union (AU) statement has it the Ethiopian peace talks, between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were “successfully concluded” with a cessation of hostilities agreement reached “paving the way for the restoration of peace, security and stability in Tigray”.

“The agreement marks an important step in efforts to silence the guns and provides a solid foundation for the preservation of Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, immediate cessation of hostilities, resumption of unhindered humanitarian access, restoration of services as well as healing and reconciliation.

“The panel [of three led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo] congratulates and commends the parties for their commitment, diligence and stellar leadership throughout the process and for prioritising the Ethiopian people and the supreme interests of the Ethiopian nation.

“As the country embarks on this next chapter in its history, the panel affirms its commitment and readiness to continue accompanying the process toward a more democratic, just and inclusive Ethiopia in which youth, women and men participate fully and in peace,” the statement reads.





