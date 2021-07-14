African Union calls for the restoration of order in SA

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for the urgent restoration of order, peace and stability in the country in full respect of the rule of law.

This as parts of Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng have experienced violent protests, which have claimed lives and seen incidents of looting of public and private property as well as the destruction of infrastructure.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mahamat emphasised that failure to restore order, peace and stability could have a grave impact not only in the country but in the region as a whole.

“Mahamat condemns in the strongest terms the surge of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians and appalling scenes of the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, including the suspension of essential services in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of South Africa,” the African Union said.







The Chairperson has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and sent well wishes for a speedy and full recovery to the wounded.