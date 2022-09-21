21 SAI peacekeeping efforts rewarded with UN medals

Two more SA Army units are now on the United Nations (UN) honours list following a medal parade In Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province.

Doornkop, Johannesburg headquartered 21 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion and the tactical intelligence unit received UN medals inscribed “In Service of Peace” from Brazilian MONUSCO Force Commander Lieutenant General Marcos Da Costa. The honours are for 12 months service in the MONUSCO Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).

Addressing the parade in Mavivi, the three-star noted: “Your efforts and professionalism are highly regarded, wear these medals as proud and worthy ambassadors of your country and the UN.

“You assisted many communities, improving living conditions, providing job opportunities and strengthening bonds. This [the UN medal] is a symbol of your active role in maintaining peace and stability in DRC and the people who live here.”

The current RSABATT deployment in DRC started its tour of duty in October last year conducting patrols and targeted offensive operations as well as establishing temporary operating bases, CIMIC (civil-military co-ordination) activities including medical care services, water supply and community work.

Speaking on behalf of the unit, Officer Commanding Lieutenant Colonel Khanyisani Zulu said: “Our duties are embodied in MONUSCO mandate – protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and human rights defenders under imminent threat of physical violence and support to the Government of the DRC in its stabilisation and peace consolidation efforts”.





