Union takes aim at Armscor over dockyard

Embattled Armscor, under fire from the SA Navy for non-delivery, is picking up flak from a trade union for allegedly ignoring what is termed a skills crisis at the dockyard in Simon’s Town.

UASA (United Association of SA), headquartered on Gauteng’s West Rand with representation nationally, reports its members at the Armscor managed dockyard maintain incompetence is contributing to undermining SAN capabilities. This is not new with South Africa’s senior sailor, SAN Chief Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, taking Armscor management to task for not doing what it’s supposed to – maintain and keep the fleet operational in line with SAN planning. This is because the alleged incompetence affects the welfare and working conditions of all personnel, not only UASA members.

In an effort to right the situation, UASA divisional manager Ryan Dalton wrote to Lobese warning him of consequences if “swift action” isn’t taken to “rejuvenate” the dockyard.

UASA staff at the dockyard raised seven allegations and concerns ranging from favouritism and nepotism to employee mistreatment, illegal changes to conditions of employment and “closure of essential training centres resulting in an absence of necessary skills development”. Mismanagement of funds and the loss of skilled workers “affecting trades critical to SAN needs” are also on the list of concerns.

There is also worry about technicians replacing artisans as well as workshops closing with contractors doing work previously done in-house, and an unused training centre. Armscor recently put to tender its intention to change a dockyard workshop into a canteen.

UASA management heard from its dockyard members an “impetus” is in place on qualifications which doesn’t lead to “a structured skills transfer programme”. This has seen degreed individuals with no maritime experience appointed which the trade union says “doesn’t relate to the trades and skills needed”.

The trade union was informed by Armscor while there are operational shortcomings at the dockyard there were no unilateral changes to conditions of employment with “premium recruitment” based on an approved and objective process.