Top UN officials to speak at June Procurement Summit

Key members of the United Nations (UN) will be speaking at the UN Procurement Summit later this month that is being held in conjunction with the sixth international UN Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping International Symposium in Pretoria.

The Under Secretary General for Operational Support, Atul Khare, and Assistant Secretary General for Supply Chain Management, Christian Saunders, will be attending the Summit on 24 June.

Several panel discussions will unlock procurement at the United Nations, uncovering opportunities for local and global businesses; policies, procedures and procurement opportunities within the United Nations; the tender process within the UN; and guidelines on how to register as a supplier with the UN.

Attendees will have the chance to hear from companies already working with the United Nations and network with senior UN procurement officials.

Summit participants will also get the opportunity to learn how South African businesses can become leading suppliers to the United Nations’ international supply chain and examine key procurement areas, including food; pharmaceuticals; vehicles, computers and software; shelter and housing; telecommunications; lab equip; chemicals; building materials; and security equipment.

The UN Procurement Summit is tied to the Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping Symposium 2022, which runs from 21 to 24 June and is open only to UN member states and their representatives. Its purpose is for stakeholders to collaborate with the United Nations to promote the use of modern advanced technologies and concepts in the United Nations-led field missions. Around 300 delegates from over 50 countries are expected to attend the Symposium.

The Department of Defence, SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) and Armscor are organising an exhibition which will run alongside the Symposium and Summit. South African companies are invited to take up exhibition stands and showcase their capabilities to the high-level UN gathering.

To register to attend the UN Procurement Summit 2022, click here.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. If you would like to have a prominent role in this event and increase your brand exposure, please contact Robert Mace, [email protected]







You can also contact Robert should you be interested in securing a stand at the exhibition.