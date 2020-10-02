Three investigations underway into Armscor robbery

The robbery of an undisclosed amount of cash from a bank branch at the Armscor building happened on the last day of work for a security company contracted to provide guarding services at the Erasmusrand buildings and land.

“The incident occurred when a changeover of security from Bidvest to Tyeks Security was underway. Among measures taken to beef up security is to increase the requirement of a guard numbers and arm some security personnel. Reason for this measure is Armscor identified a need to improve security and use security contractors of South African origin,” was the official Armscor response from Advocate Ndodomzi Mvambo, Group Executive: Corporate Support.

Preliminary information, according to him, is a suspect gained entry to the bank under the pretext of being from Bidvest, contracted to do disinfections at Absa banks. The suspect managed to walk away with an undisclosed amount of money. No casualties were reported.

“CCTV surveillance cameras captured the movement of suspects wearing Bidvest uniforms and presenting what was purportedly Bidvest identification and related documents,” according to Mvambo.







The robbery, which another senior Armscor staffer said happened at a “consultancy of the bank rather than a retail outlet” and saw “not a huge sum of money” taken, is being investigated by no less than three law enforcement and intelligence agencies. They are the SA Police Service, with the robbery reported at Brooklyn Police Station, Defence Intelligence and Absa bank’s own security division.