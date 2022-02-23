Team RDM: Partner to the forces, patriots of the ocean

From 10 to 13 February, 16 Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) employees, comprising of 12 swimmers and four support staff, joined 80 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) swimming team members at the Midmar Mile 2022 event; to participate in the largest open water swimming meet in the world, held at the Midmar Dam in Howick, Kwazulu Natal.

“Summer is undoubtedly the best time for an open water swimming event and the conditions were simply perfect as the teams enjoyed very clear fresh water at approximately 25 degrees Celsius,” stated retired Rear Admiral and member of the RDM Team, Robert Higgs. Higgs has completed his seventh 8-Mile Midmar, with an outstanding record of 63 crossings, not to mention attending the Midmar Mile every year since 2011.

Participating and attending the annual Midmar Mile is one of the sporting and environmental highlights on the South African calendar. People travel from all corners of South Africa and globally to participate and experience the ultimate Midmar Mile spirit. “With team RDM participating alongside the SANDF, our loyalty and self-discipline as a dedicated partner to the forces, indicates our commitment in ensuring that RDM is acknowledged and taken seriously both nationally and globally,” said Higgs.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition has contributed significantly to improving South Africa’s military defence capabilities, by supplying the SANDF with their world class products. RDM endeavours to support the SANDF to be respected regionally and globally as a credible military. The Midmar Mile open water swim event certainly cemented and will continue to do so in the existing partnership between RDM and the SANDF.







“We, as a company, are very proud of our ‘Patriots of the Ocean’ for flying the RDM flag and spirit high,” stated Jan-Patrick Helmsen, CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition. “I just love the attitude of our RDM swimming team and especially the fact that they are raising awareness of threats to our oceans,” said Helmsen.