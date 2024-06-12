SVI reveals new rapid-response hot hatch

The scourge of cash-in-transit and other violent criminal attacks have prompted SVI Engineering to develop an armoured rapid-response vehicle for South Africa.

This innovative solution, revealed at Securex 2024 this week, is based on Volkswagen’s popular Golf 8 GTI hot hatch, which SVI adapted to withstand handgun and rifle fire. It offers protection against 7.62×39 mm calibre bullets, including the pervasive AK-47 assault rifle.

“Hot hatches are usually suited to rapid-response duties but are generally available only with level B4 protection, leaving occupants vulnerable to higher ballistic threats,” said Nicol Louw, SVI business development director. “Our solution with the AK-47 Golf 8 GTI is the fastest way to reach an in-progress crime without compromising on ballistic protection.”

