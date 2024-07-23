SVI offers B4 and B6 discreet armour packages for Ford Everest

SVI has received Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) status with Ford, allowing armouring packages for the Everest to be ordered directly from any Blue Oval dealership in South Africa. With the standard manufacturer warranty, any selected service or maintenance plan would remain intact. In addition, the entire package, including the purchase price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armour selected, can be financed via Ford Credit.

“Considering the ongoing success of our partnership with Ford to provide factory-backed armour across the Ranger line-up – first with the previous-generation bakkie and now with the current model – it made perfect sense to extend our offering to the versatile and highly capable Everest range,” said Nicol Louw, SVI Business Development Director.

SVI’s engineering team drew on both its extensive industry experience and its intricate knowledge of the closely related Ranger, to formulate bespoke B4 and B6 discreet armouring solutions for the Everest. The 360-degree B4 package offers protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum) and therefore represents the ideal anti-hijack solution, the company said.

The B4 concealed package provides comprehensive protection for the entire passenger cell, including the tailgate. The package combines 21mm armoured glass (curved to original-equipment specification) with precision cut-and-bonded Kevlar sheets for the body, along with armoured steel plates in smaller, more vulnerable areas.

This lightweight solution has a negligible impact on vehicle acceleration, fuel consumption and dynamic performance. Due to the minimal overall mass added by SVI’s level B4 package, the Everest does not require any suspension upgrade, while the standard door hinges are likewise retained.

The B6 discreet package offers 360-degree protection against assault rifle calibres, including 7.62 x 39mm, 5.56 x 45mm and 7.62 x 51mm, making it ideal for extra protection, without a special permit. This tried-and-tested package utilises custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and high-grade 38mm ballistic glass.

To reduce both cost and overall mass, the B6 armouring package incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch), neatly integrated behind the second row of seats. A suspension upgrade is included as standard. This aids the SUV in managing the additional mass, along with the upgraded door hinges.

With both packages, the Everest’s various driver-assistance safety systems, such as those which rely on sensors mounted behind the windscreen, remain fully operational.

When ordered via a Ford dealer, the 360-degree B4 armouring solution for the Ford Everest is priced from R725 684 (excluding VAT), while the B6 package starts at R928 534 (excluding VAT). The list of options includes roof armour, floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres. The project build time is set at approximately three months in each case.

SVI is an original equipment manufacturer specialising in armoured vehicles since 2004. The company is a market leader in Africa, serving the private, corporate, security, mining and governmental segments. SVI holds a Level 2 B-BBEE certification, and its quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by TÜV Rheinland.