SVI launches B6 armouring kit for Hino 500 trucks

SVI Engineering unveiled a new B6 Stopgun V2.0 kit for the Hino 500 truck series, developed in response to a sharp increase in truck hijacking incidents across South Africa.

The new armouring package shares its concept with the Stopgun V2.0 kit available for vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Land Cruiser 79, Ford Ranger and Nissan Navara, it also features a number of model specific enhancements making it suitable to a truck cab, SVI said.

Nicol Louw, Business Development Director at SVI, said clients contacted the Bashewa-based company seeking ways to reduce hijacking risk and ultimately protect drivers. Courier companies, too, increasingly require ways to protect cargo.

“According to the latest crime statistics provided by the SA Police Service (SAPS) for the second quarter of 2022, reported truck hijackings across the country increased by nearly 25% year on year and by more than 150% compared with the same period in 2020,” Louw noted.

“Our new Stopgun V2.0 kit for the Hino 500 represents a cost-effective B6 armouring solution that allows security forces, mining companies and other firms escorting valuables in transit to counter this increased threat level.”

The semi-discreet kit for the Hino 500 offers cabin occupants B6 protection against assault rifles, including AK-47 and R1. Like the version conceived for bakkies, the Hino 500 package eschews the widely used double-door system in favour of unobtrusive integrated door armour, along with upgraded door hinges to handle the additional mass of armouring components.

The Hino 500 kit additionally gains secondary bolt-action door locks and an upgraded cab-tilting mechanism to ensure unhindered powertrain access for servicing requirements. In addition, nose armour is concealed behind the vehicle’s standard grille.

A split windscreen is utilised, while flat ballistic glass is fitted to each window frame to allow for replacement should damage be sustained during an attack. All pillars, all glass and part of the firewall gain B6 bullet-resistant protection. The roof, too, is armoured, while the underfloor section gains protection courtesy of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates.

Jaco de Kock, CEO of SVI, said the company has a proud history of building numerous types of armoured vehicles to meet varied client needs.

“Our product catalogue includes everything from civilian and security vehicle armour to armoured guardhouses, bullet-resistant vests and military-spec armoured personnel carriers. We even have armoured locomotives powering long trains of high-value cargo through parts of Africa. And we’re just as proud of the latest addition to our range, the Stopgun V2.0 kit for Hino 500 trucks.”

De Kock said SVI is now taking orders for the Hino 500 Series armouring solution, with the first production slots at its factory outside Pretoria scheduled for January 2023. Project build time is two months.





