SVI continues to grow its armoured vehicle rental fleet

SVI Secure, a subsidiary of the SVI Group, has grown its armoured-vehicle rental fleet into one of the largest in Africa, with over two dozen vehicles available for rental.

The company’s more than 25 bullet-resistant vehicles are each equipped with a protection package from sister company SVI Engineering. Available protection ratings include B4 discreet (handguns), B4+ discreet (handguns and AK-47) and B6 (assault rifles, including AK-47, R1 and R5), with the latter level offered in both semi-discreet (aimed specifically at the security industry) and fully concealed forms. Additionally, SVI Secure offers armoured guardhouse units for rent.

SVI said the rental fleet includes a broad selection of discreetly armoured VIP vehicles, suited to private individuals, such as B6-armoured versions of proven ladder-frame SUVs such as Toyota’s Fortuner, Land Cruiser Prado and Land Cruiser 200, along with a B4-armoured Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

There’s also a Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI, which features SVI’s bespoke AK-47-resistant B4+ package, as launched earlier in 2024. This armoured hot hatch is furthermore deployable as a rapid-response vehicle. Meanwhile, the trusty Toyota Hilux is a staple in the rental fleet, particularly when it comes to meeting the needs of security firms.

Options here include both single- and double-cab versions of the Hilux bakkie, most of which are fitted with SVI’s field-proven B6 Stopgun V2.0 package. A single-cab Hilux additionally equipped with an armoured personnel carrier (APC) canopy is also available, with this fully homologated solution providing B4+ protection for an extra five crew members.

The SVI MAX 3 Troopy – a multi-role 8-seater armoured personnel carrier (APC) based on Toyota’s Land Cruiser 79 chassis and offering B6 protection thanks to its bespoke hull – is likewise available to security firms for hire, as is a UD Kuzer RKE 150 truck that incorporates SVI’s factory-backed full armoured cab replacement.

“Thanks to our extensive fleet of armoured vehicles, we cover a broad range of client requirements, from the safeguarding of valuables-in-transit to riot control and, of course, VIP transport. On the latter point, in partnership with our trusted associates in the close-protection field, we’re also able to offer our executive clients highly experienced security details,” said Cobus de Kock, SVI Secure Director.

Officially established in 2019, SVI Secure has regional hubs in Gauteng and the Western Cape as well as KwaZulu-Natal, with a newly opened office in uMhlanga. The company’s armoured vehicles are available to rent right across South Africa and even in select neighbouring countries. Both short- and long-term rental options are available, the company said.

In order to ensure SVI Secure’s armoured vehicles are not used for nefarious activities, all new clients go through a standard vetting process and are thus required to meet certain criteria before any rental agreement can take effect, the company added.

Though exact rental costs depend on the model derivative (and the duration of the rental period), vehicles can generally be rented from R5 000 to R20 000 per day.