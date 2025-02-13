South African military veterans graduate with new skills for a brighter future

Two hundred and ten South African military veterans have graduated from a Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) supported skills development programme as they journey towards self-sufficiency.

The event, held at the Ekurhuleni Victoria Hall in eastern Johannesburg on Friday 7 February, was a proud moment for the veterans striving to rediscover their futures with newly acquired skills.

Most of the veterans, some of whom served in key military operations, have been struggling to find steady employment. The programme was designed to give them fresh starts through skills training in basic electrical work, welding, poultry farming, painting, bricklaying, and plumbing.

Veterans like Joseph Mashinini say the project has transformed their lives. He left in 1976 for military training in Angola, but things were never the same when he arrived back home. He said most veterans battle social stigma, poverty, and scarcity of opportunities when they come home. He is now certified in painting and excited about his future. He said that he is deeply grateful because the programme restored dignity and gave a new meaning to his life.

A female veteran, Mbali Siphiwe Nkomo, has completed courses in bricklaying and plumbing. She said that at first, she faced discrimination being a female in a male-dominated field but she managed to push through and she encourages other female veterans to pursue such opportunities. She has already registered her company and started working on consultancy projects. To her, this training epitomises personal growth and an opportunity to uplift other women in her community.

Some graduates have gone ahead to start cooperatives and businesses based on the skills they have gained, creating economic independence. Others have obtained jobs and contracts within the construction and agricultural sectors.

Such training programmes are key in attempts to rehabilitate those who had difficulty adjusting to life outside the military, said Allan Mathiva, programme coordinator and fellow veteran. Many lived the better part of their lives serving in the military, and at the end were released to the world not knowing which way to go. The programme has been an outstanding success, said Mathiva, despite challenges that included a shortage of trade tools.

Other trainers within the programme also testified to the commitment and enthusiasm of the veterans. According to Solly Hans, one of the facilitators, many of the veterans started with no prior knowledge but later on adjusted and became outstanding in their various fields. While still struggling with trauma, their willingness to learn and become successful was an outstanding attribute. Hans said he hopes this group of graduates will continue improving their skills and develop successful enterprises.

Head of Training and Skills Development at the South African National Military Veterans Association, Kutie Thondlana, said the training was a game-changer as many graduates have since launched businesses, some have registered cooperatives, while a few started working on compliance requirements.

The programme has opened up avenues for their own family members as well: participants expressed the need to pass on their skills to their children. The training institutions, including the Kwindla Institute of Learning and Kenako Jwale Skills Development Centre, expressed plans to extend the programme to family members of the veterans in due course.

Some challenges remain, however. Some veterans were concerned with long-term job placement and access to capital to start businesses. While the skills training has provided a sound foundation, further financial and institutional support is required to ensure their long-term success. Some graduates expressed interest in government-backed grants or microfinance opportunities that could help them establish businesses and cooperatives more effectively.

On the government’s side, the Department of Military Veterans aims to provide support to veterans and their families, but the contribution of the private sector is also significant. Some firms have come forward promising jobs for veterans who would have undergone training while others committed to partner with cooperatives that the graduates will set up.

At the forefront of this process has been Rheinmetall Denel Munition, which in cooperation with the Department of Military Veterans, since 2018, has trained a total of 820 veterans in various skills, which involved an investment of more than mid-double-digit million rand. Further demonstrating its commitment to military veterans, RDM also contributes to bursary programmes for the children of veterans.

RDM CEO Dr Frank Dirksen said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the soldiers who have devoted their lives to serving South Africa. Our goal is to see them thrive, starting their own profit-bearing cooperatives and sustainable livelihoods for their families.”