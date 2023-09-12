South African companies aim to shine at DSEI 2023

South Africa’s aerospace and defence industry is gearing up for the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) trade show in the United Kingdom, with a contingent of over a dozen companies exhibiting at the 24th edition of the event.

DSEI runs from 12 to 15 September at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre in London. It is making a comeback following the Covid-19 pandemic, with South African participation a reflection of this: during the 2021 DSEI show, there were just 13 South African exhibitors, while in 2019, there were 34 South African exhibitors.

Although 15 South African companies are exhibition at DSEI 2023, numerous other South African firms, such as Paramount, are attending DSEI, even though they may not have designated exhibition spaces.

The list of South African companies exhibiting this year reflects the nation’s diverse defence and security industry. These companies include the South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Export Council (SAAMDEC), Armscor, Explospot, Fuchs Electronics, Imperial Armour, Milkor SA, Radel, Rapid Mobile, Redeployable Camp Systems SA, Reutech, Rippel Effect, Sentian Aerospace t/a Procept Works, TMI Consultancy t/a TMI Dynamatics, Unipro Protective Wear and Zebra Armour.

These South African companies are presenting a wide range of defence and security products and services at DSEI 2023, ranging from fuses to unmanned aerial vehicles, field accommodation, and body armour.

As international exports remain a cornerstone of South Africa’s defence industry, participation in events like DSEI 2023 underscore South Africa’s dedication to advancing its defence and security industry on the global stage.

South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) once again offered a helping hand to qualifying South African businesses looking to exhibit their products and capabilities at this event. This support included financial assistance to ease the burden of participation, and covered exhibition space, freight forwarding, air travel assistance, and subsistence allowance (for SMMEs and black-owned enterprises).

The DSEI organisers say the 2023 edition is at full capacity, with 1 582 main stand exhibitors and 248 new companies (mainly from the US, UK, and Europe) and many returning after an absence.