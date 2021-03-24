South Africa state defence firm Denel appoints Thandeka Sabela as acting CFO

South African state-owned defence company Denel has appointed Thandeka Sabela as acting Chief Financial Officer, the firm said on Tuesday.

The firm’s former CFO, Carmen le Grange, resigned earlier in March, extending a series of exits including the board chair and chief executive, deepening a crisis at the cash-strapped firm..







Sabela, a chartered accountant, has been with Denel since 2015. She will take-up the position on 29 March. The process of recruiting a new, permanent finance chief is underway.