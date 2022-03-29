Solidarity lays criminal charges against 21 alleged state capturers, including ex-Denel execs

Solidarity has laid charges of corruption, theft, fraud and mismanaging state funds against 21 alleged state capturers, including the former chairperson of Denel, Daniel Mantsha, as well as the former chief executive of Denel, Zwelakhe Ntshepe.

The trade union on 29 March said the criminal charges were brought following, inter alia, reports and recommendations by the Zondo Commission. Charges were also laid against former president Jacob Zuma, the former chairperson of SAA, Dudu Myeni, and the former head of Transnet and Eskom, Brian Molefe.

Having obtained an order for the attachment of Denel’s assets to pay workers’ salaries, Solidarity recently undertook to leave no stone unturned to have the guilty persons prosecuted criminally, the trade union said.

According to Solidarity Chief Executive Dr Dirk Hermann, all the accused in the Solidarity docket were involved, at least on a prima facie basis, in criminal activities. “Residents have a statutory duty to report corrupt activities to the police. This obligation also applies to Solidarity, the more so if its members are direct victims. The Solidarity docket contain the most comprehensive charges that have so far been submitted to the police as a result of, inter alia, the Zondo Report.

“State capturers stole workers’ jobs and their future as well as taxpayers’ hard-earned money. We cannot allow workers’ jobs and money to be stolen and the looters to get away scot-free with all the money. It is our duty to help prosecute state capturers on behalf of our members. While the Solidarity docket is not limited to this aspect, the docket focuses on corrupt activities that have destroyed workers’ jobs to the financial benefit of individuals. We need not, neither are we going to, wait for President Ramaphosa to announce plans on what the government is going to do with the Zondo Commission’s recommendations. The National Prosecuting Authority must begin prosecuting immediately,” Hermann said.

Former President Jacob Zuma is accused number one. He is charged because of his alleged role in facilitating corrupt activities. In addition, he is charged with fraud and procuring, possessing or using the proceeds of unlawful activities. He is also charged with mismanagement of public funds in terms of the Public Finance Management Act.

Activities of former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni resulted in a loss of R800 million for SAA. During her term of office, SAA was plagued by corruption and fraud. Instead of acting in the best interests of the entities, she and others who were responsible for corporate governance of SAA, SAA Technical and SA Express were motivated by their own interests. She is also charged with, among other things, fraud and mismanaging public funds, Solidarity said.

Daniel Mantsha, former chairperson of Denel, as well as the entire 2015 board of Denel and the former chief executive, Zwelakhe Ntshepe, are also being charged. Workers at Denel have not received their full salaries for years owing to corruption and mismanagement at Denel.







“The fraudulent and/or unlawful activities apparent from the Zondo Report amount to approximately R50 billion. The country has suffered incalculable damage. The National Prosecuting Authority has no option but to prosecute the accused in the Solidarity docket. South Africa generally and workers in particular demand accountability. We want to see people in orange overalls to serve as an example to anyone who would consider looting workers’ and taxpayers’ money in future,” Hermann said.