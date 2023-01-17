ShieldAfrica 2023 cancelled

The seventh edition of the ShieldAfrica defence and security exhibition has been cancelled, with no new date in sight.

The expo was due to be held from 6 to 8 June in Abidjan, capital of Cote d’Ivoire. However, the organisers have announced with ‘deep regret’ the cancellation of this year’s edition.

Commissariat Général des Expositions et Salons (COGES) Africa said the unavailability of the École de Police of Abidjan venue, the traditional host site for ShieldAfrica, led COGES Africa to request its location in the brand new Exhibition Centre in the capital. “However, six months before the scheduled deadline (June 2023), the absence of a manager and operator of the site does not guarantee the quality of the services expected by all the stakeholders.”

The organisers said they are not able to commit to a date for the next edition. ShieldAfrica usually takes place every second year in Cote d’Ivoire, although one year it was held in Gabon.

COGES Africa is a subsidiary of COGES, which organises the Eurosatory defence and security exhibition in Europe.

ShieldAfrica focuses on homeland security as well as safe cities, border management, peacekeeping, natural disaster response, logistics and training, amongst others.







The last edition in 2021 (which was a hybrid physical and digital event) attracted 95 exhibitors from 21 countries, 2 800 delegates, and 92 official delegations. A strong French presence is typical in order to target the Francophone countries of West Africa.