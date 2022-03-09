Sheriff to attach Denel assets over unpaid salaries

Trade union Solidarity has submitted warrants of execution to the sheriff of the court for R90 million, after Denel failed to pay salaries to Solidarity members in terms of a court order.

The warrants were submitted today (9 March) after Denel missed the 8 March deadline to pay outstanding salaries to Solidarity members. This follows after the Labour Court earlier this year ordered the payout of salaries.

Solidarity stated that despite financial pressure, Denel cannot simply fall back on the excuse that there is no money. According to Solidarity, funds that are available must be mobilised and prioritised if Denel does not want to be accused of deliberate contempt of a court order.

“What Denel is currently doing amounts to a total failure to fulfil its duties right across the board: decision-making is slow; implementation hardly ever takes place, and where decisions are made and people want to implement them, the necessary funds are not mobilised,” Derek Mans, Defence and Aviation Sector Coordinator at Solidarity explained. “It is a crying shame that we have to constantly approach the courts to force Denel to start doing the right thing with the necessary funds and as soon as possible. If we don’t do so, the future of our members is at risk.”

Solidarity points out that for more than two years some of the employees had to make do with partial or no salary payments from Denel.

“It is unacceptable that ordinary workers have to forfeit their livelihoods simply because of the ineptitude and incompetence of this company’s top management. This is intolerable and must be opposed. If Denel does not want to pay, we will have its assets seized. After all, Denel has already taken way too much from our members,” Mans concluded.

At the end of December last year, Denel owed R789 million to employees and R900 million to suppliers

In addition to Solidarity, a group of current and former Denel employees plan to attach over R4 million apparently residing in a Denel company account with Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as response to the troubled State-owned enterprise not complying with a court order.

The group of 14, in all probability members of the Denel Employees Association (DEA), went to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in search of salary settlements dating back to May 2020, according to Fin24.







A report in the Johannesburg-based digital daily has it the court ruled in their favour in January to meet the salary obligations. “Denel did not oppose the application and was ordered to pay within 10 days by 3 February. According to their lawyer, payment has not yet materialised,” Fin24 reported last week.