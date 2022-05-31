Securex South Africa returns after two years

After a forced two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Securex security and fire trade exhibition has returned to Johannesburg, opening its doors once again on 31 May.

Approximately 100 exhibitors are taking part in Securex 2022, which runs until 2 June at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, with dozens of other exhibitors at the co-hosted A-OSH, Facilities Management and Firexpo.

The exhibition halls were busy on the opening day of the show, with many companies, such as Imperial Armour, Fidelity and the CSIR indicating to defenceWeb that foot traffic and interest in Securex was high, especially given the two year hiatus.

“The world has been an eventful, but stressful place for the past two years with individuals and organisations alike dealing with ongoing challenges linked to the pandemic, lockdowns, health and safety, security and service delivery concerns and more,” according to Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, the company running Securex.

“South Africans have proved their resilience once again and Specialised Exhibitions has been heartened to see business confidence this year rise and, in fact, exceed pre-pandemic levels. This positivity is filtering through to many industries. The interest shown from both exhibitors and visitors for our trade shows that have resumed this year has been excellent and it’s encouraging to see such enthusiasm for in-person engagement once again. In saying this, we are most pleased to bring Securex South Africa, the continent’s leading security exhibition, to you in 2022, for the first time since 2019.”

Securex is celebrating its 28th year of existence, with its continued focus on all elements of the security sector – from physical and retail security to access control, vehicle and personnel tracking, cybersecurity and more.

“An exciting new development for Securex is the addition of Firexpo section, which will focus exclusively on fire-related products and services,” Anderson explained. “A-OSH will be in its 10th repetition and will once again focus in on all things occupational health and safety related, while Facilities Management Expo – our facilities and properties management community – commemorates its second year as a co-located trade show.

“We’re expecting to see thousands of visitors attending the free-of-charge events over the three-day period, with the draw cards of seeing the latest industry products and services under one roof, quality content across our three seminar theatres, for Securex, A-OSH and Facilities Management Expo, and exceptional networking opportunities,” he added.

At this year’s edition of Securex, there are free to attend daily seminars as well as a ‘drone cage’ manned by Drone Ops in partnership with Rectron, where drones are demonstrated inside the exhibition halls.

Themes for the Securex seminar theatre cover risk mitigation and risk management, cybersecurity, supply chain security, risk strategy and scenarios, system integration and protection of assets, putting the smart in building security, trends, innovations within the security industry, information management and the protection of information and identity, access management, telematics and more.







Other show features include the Securex drone demo area, an Electronic Security Distributors’ Association (ESDA) breakfast event, the South African Intruder Detection Services Association (SAIDSA) TechMan competition, and a new product display area.