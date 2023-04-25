Securex South Africa ready to open its doors in June

Securex South Africa will be back at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 6 to 8 June as one of the largest security exhibitions in Africa.

“We have an impressive line-up of exhibitors at Securex South Africa 2023 that covers the whole spectrum of security products and services,” said Mark Anderson, Portfolio Director at Specialised Exhibitions — a division of Montgomery Group.

Visitors will be able to view the latest access control and surveillance equipment, physical security deterrents and guarding, retail security, vehicle and personnel tracking devices, X-ray body scanning and screening equipment, through to training, and cybersecurity.

There will be live demonstrations of the latest security technology, a South African Intruder Detection Services Association (SAIDSA) Techman Competition, K9 Law Enforcement dogs and handlers demonstration, and Securex Seminar Theatre sessions. Eighteen seminar topics will cover subject matter that ranges from physical security, through identity and access control and risk management, to identifying and tackling pervasive cybersecurity threats.

Visitors can also attend the co-located A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and the recently launched Firexpo.

While the majority of exhibitors are in the commercial security market, two stand out for their involvement in defence as well. Integrated Convoy Protection locally designs and produces armoured vehicles for both the local and international markets. Known as REVA, the range includes a bulk cash carrier, retail cash carrier, and a precious metals and goods carrier, as well as armoured personnel carriers.

SVI manufactures armoured vehicles, and will showcase a unique commercial armouring solution for the cash-in-transit and high-value transport industry. On the other end of the spectrum, SVI is excited to also reveal a fully OEM approved, new entrant into the VIP luxury armoured people mover market.

Nearly 10 000 visitors attended the 2022 edition of Securex South Africa and the co-located A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo after a two year break due to Covid-19. More visitors are expected at this year’s edition amid a post-pandemic recovery.