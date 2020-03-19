Securex 2020 postponed

Safety and security exhibition Securex 2020, due to take place at the beginning of June, has been postponed to August this year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Specialised Exhibitions on 19 March announced it had taken decisive action following developments in the COVID-19 national state of disaster. The organisation said it has opted to reschedule the Securex South Africa, A-OSH EXPO and Facilities Management Expo trade shows to 18 to 20 August 2020.

The three co-located shows will still take place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

“Measures declared by the President on Sunday evening included a ‘ban on mass gatherings of more than 100 people’, as well as social distancing,” said Gary Corin, Managing Director of Specialised Exhibitions. “We fully support this pronouncement, and in consideration of the safety and wellbeing of our exhibitors, suppliers and visitors – and indeed the industry as a whole – as top priority, have decided to postpone the expos to later in the year.







“Specialised Exhibitions looks forward to hosting a strong showing for the safety, security and built environments later this year, and appreciates the support of all stakeholders.”