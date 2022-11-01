Science and technology under the spotlight at upcoming CSIR conference

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is bringing together scientific experts, academia and industry leaders from around the world to look at how research, development and innovation can be used to build a robust South African economy.

On 2 and 3 November, the CSIR in Pretoria will be hosting its eighth biennial CSIR Conference, which is free to attend.

The conference, which is one of the flagship initiatives to celebrate the CSIR’s contribution to research, development and innovation in South Africa, will provide a platform to showcase the Council’s multiple research capabilities and the continued impact of its strategy in contributing to industrial development and supporting a capable state.

“The conference bolsters our position as a leading scientific and technology research organisation that conducts research, develops, localises and diffuses technologies to accelerate socioeconomic prosperity in South Africa,” the CSIR stated.

“This year, our stakeholders will get a glimpse of the progress we have made in implementing the strategy we adopted in 2019 through exhibitions and presentations by our researchers. It is an opportunity for our stakeholders, partners and funders to share in the advancements that have been made, as well as expand on the collaboration efforts that are key to the continued success of our organisation. The conference and its associated events will also serve as a platform to celebrate our 77th anniversary as the organisation since our inception in 1945,” the CSIR added.

Challenges such as power outages, water cuts, climate change and the high unemployment rate in South Africa, have all added enormous pressure on an already volatile economy that is slowly recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, the CSIR and its stakeholders will use the conference to deliberate on how research and development can play a role in co-building a capable state, an inclusive economy and competitive South African industries.

The programme will include a plenary session which will feature key industry speakers. Parallel sessions have been designed around the CSIR’s nine synergistic clusters and will entail a range of talks and interviews, as well as tours of various CSIR facilities.

Day one of the conference will be opened by Dr Thulani Dlamini, CSIR Chief Executive Officer, with Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande giving the keynote address. The fourth industrial revolution will be the subject of one breakaway session, and will cover digital transformation in manufacturing. Another manufacturing session will look at topics like photonics and laser-based engineering.

Surveying urban expansion and land occupation using unmanned aircraft and a drone handover as well as the launch of the South African Mining Extraction Research, Development and Innovation Research Centres are other agenda items for day one, which will finish with a panel discussion on defence and security research and development for a capable state.

“The world is in a time of unprecedented flux. Globally, we are at a cross-road of conflict and a global financial crash. In South Africa, threats to national infrastructure, the environment, economy and law and order continue to grow. To counter these threats, effective security interventions and strategies require deeper insights into these threat scenarios, the development of concepts of operation, and the establishment of sustained capabilities. Reminiscent of the Great Depression period, what threats could emerge for South Africa? The panel will explore these security threats with a variety of expert perspectives,” the CSIR elaborated.

Panellists will include Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Head of African Futures and Innovation Programme and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at the Institute for Security Studies; Dr Jabu Mtsweni, CSIR Centre Manager: Information and Cyber Security Research Centre; and professor Abel Esterhuyse, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University.

Some of the topics for day two of the conference include new sources of growth, catalysts for South African industry, research and development for a capable state, and the role of science diplomacy in supporting a capable state. There will also be numerous breakaway sessions and facility tours as well as an exhibition.







More information can be found here.