Sat-Com Introduces Afracal1-HF Military RF Amplifier: Enhancing Tactical Communications with Unrivaled Performance

Windhoek, Namibia – 6 May 2024. Sat-Com (PTY) Ltd, a leading provider of cutting-edge military communication solutions, is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Afracal1-HF Military RF Amplifier. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern warfare, the Afracal1-HF sets a new standard for reliability, performance, and versatility in tactical communications.

Built upon years of expertise in military communication technology, Sat-Com’s Afracal1-HF Amplifier boasts unparalleled features tailored to meet the needs of today’s armed forces. Compliant with MIL-STD 810G specifications, this amplifier is engineered to withstand the harshest environments and deliver exceptional performance under the most challenging conditions.

Key Features of the Afracal1-HF Military RF Amplifier include:

High RF Output Power: With a nominal 125W PEP RF output power in the HF (1.6-29.999MHz) range, the Afracal1-HF ensures robust and reliable communication capabilities essential for military operations. Versatile Frequency Range: Equipped with VHF/UHF bypass capability, the amplifier seamlessly accommodates frequencies from 30-512MHz, offering unparalleled flexibility in communication setups. Enhanced User Interface: The Afracal1-HF features intuitive LED indicators for output power, PTT, VSWR, and bypass status, providing users with real-time feedback on system performance. Rugged Construction: Built to withstand the rigors of combat, the amplifier features durable connectors (BNC-Female input and N-Type Female output) and a wide operating voltage range (10V-36V dc). Efficient Power Consumption: Despite its high output power, the Afracal1-HF maintains energy efficiency, consuming typically 18A at 24V dc @ 125W RF Output. Seamless Integration: With a built-in 10W Audio Amplifier driving an external speaker, the Afracal1-HF ensures clear and loud communication with volume control directly from the transceiver. Compatible with 3rd Party Transceivers: Featuring a built-in frequency counter and automatic output filter selector, the amplifier eliminates the need for a control cable, allowing seamless integration with 3rd Party transceivers.

“At Sat-Com, we are dedicated to providing our armed forces with the most advanced communication solutions available,” said Glen Brown, Operations Co-ordinator at Sat-Com (PTY) Ltd. “The Afracal1-HF Military RF Amplifier represents our commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability, empowering military personnel with the tools they need to succeed in any mission.”

Established in 1991, Sat-Com (PTY) Ltd has emerged as a global leader in secure and tactical communication solutions. From man-portable devices to countrywide networks, Sat-Com’s comprehensive range of products and services ensures seamless communication across diverse deployment conditions.

For more information about the Afracal1-HF Military RF Amplifier and Sat-Com’s complete line of communication solutions, visit www.sat.com.na or contact our sales department at [email protected].

About Sat-Com (PTY) Ltd: Sat-Com (PTY) Ltd is a technology company specializing in secure and tactical communication solutions for military and defence applications. With over three decades of experience, Sat-Com is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products that meet the evolving needs of modern warfare.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sat-Com (PTY)

Tel: +264-61-374700

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.sat.com.na