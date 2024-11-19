SAPS issues tender for armoured double cab bakkies

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued a tender bid document for the armouring of several models of double cab bakkies, notably Ford double cabs and the Volkswagen Amarok double cab. Bidders seeking to compete must conduct conversion to Ballistic Level B6 or better. The SAPS will provide vehicles to be converted as and when needed, with the contract set for two years.

Vehicles require Level B6 ballistic protection against 7.62×39 mm full metal jacket (FMJ) rounds at 10 metres, and 7.62×51 mm rounds. Further, the armour must be upgradeable to STANAG Level I on all vertical sides. Vehicles must retain their standard factory appearance, with armouring concealed and discreet.

Vehicles must be fitted with 360-degree Level B6 protection, including the vehicle floor. The windshield, rear glass and side glass must be armoured to Level B6, with spall mitigation capability, but side windows must be able to slide down halfway into the door. The electrical window system must be able to sustain the weight of protective glass, and a heavy-duty window mechanism must be installed to open the windows.

Read the full story on ProtectionWeb here.