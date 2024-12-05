SAAMDEC celebrating tenth anniversary

SAAMDEC, the export arm of the SA Aerospace, Defence and Maritime Industries Association (AMD), is this year marking its 10th anniversary.

A celebratory statement has it SAAMDEC (SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Export Council) was established with “a clear mission – to advance South Africa’s defence, aerospace, and maritime industries by facilitating exports, fostering international partnerships and showcasing the country’s cutting-edge technology and capabilities”.

“Over its 10 year existence to date,” the statement continues, “SAAMDEC has been instrumental in opening new markets, securing high-profile contracts, and ensuring South African companies remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global defence environment”.

Strategic collaboration with government and private sectors has seen SAAMDEC “successfully position South Africa as a key player in the global defence market”.

“The organisation has facilitated countless opportunities for local companies to demonstrate their expertise, whether it be in advanced weaponry, cybersecurity solutions or innovative maritime technologies. These efforts have not only boosted the local economy but have also enhanced the country’s reputation as a reliable and innovative defence partner”.

For the wider South African defence industry (SADI), the anniversary is seen as a reminder of the “critical role” export councils like SAAMDEC have in “maintaining the relevance and competitiveness of South Africa’s defence capabilities”.

“It underscores the need for ongoing collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure that the industry can continue to grow, innovate, and contribute to national security and economic prosperity”.