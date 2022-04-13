Saab Grintek Defence, Department of Basic Education recognise SA’s top-performing schools

In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, Saab Grintek Defence sponsored prizes for the 2022 National Education Excellence Awards at the Coastlands Hotel in Umhlanga on 7 April.

The awards, now in their ninth year, honoured South Africa’s top-performing schools across the country’s provinces, which are Westerford High School from the Western Cape, Little Flower School in Limpopo, Potchefstroom Girls High School in North West, Magigwana High School from Mpumalanga, Centre for Science and Technology in Western Cape and Esiqhingini Full Service School from KwaZulu-Natal.

They also recognised the remarkable work done by various district officials who firmly guide the schools to adhere to the core business of the education system, which is to deliver quality learning and teaching.

“It is a great privilege for Saab Grintek Defence to participate in a collaborative industry partnership with the Department of Education, the KZN municipality, and the community, to support teaching and learning in South Africa,” said Brenda Talazo, Vice President and Head of HR & Business Enablement at Saab Grintek Defence. “Saab Grintek Defence is dedicated to making education a priority, and by acknowledging the educators who are making a difference, we are assisting in shaping the lives of future leaders.”

The defence company, which is involved in numerous diversity and inclusive activities through its wide range of initiatives, has provided more than 200 development opportunities for students and learners across the country to date.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, highlighted the need to ensure no child is left behind, irrespective of their social circumstances, and reminded attendees that schools continue to add value to the country’s communities.

“We can enable real economic change by providing bursaries, learnership and internship programmes focused on training and upskilling the next generation of young engineers. Supporting initiatives like the National Education Excellence Awards helps us achieve this goal,” concluded Talazo.







Saab Grintek Defence, incorporated in 1998, manufactures and develops integrated electronic warfare self-protection systems. The company offers electronic warfare, sensor technology, laser warning, and training systems, as well as avionics and security and support solutions to clients around the world.