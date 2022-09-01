Saab empowers female employees with leadership acceleration programme

Saab Grintek Defence, in partnership with Sisekelo Institute of Business and Technology, has launched its Emerging Women Leadership Acceleration Programme (EWLAP) for 2022.

The programme aims to develop talented female Saab employees with the necessary skills to help them transition into management and leadership roles.

“We realise that the gender gap continues to be a crucial issue in the country, which is why we are proud to introduce a programme aimed at developing Saab’s existing female talent and giving them a platform that will help empower them with the skills needed to become future leaders,” said Brenda Talazo, Vice President and Head of HR and Business Enablement at Saab.

Saab’s 12-month programme forms part of the defence company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. These initiatives cover critical skills required to succeed in the workplace, including leadership skills, strategic thinking, managing work processes, and digital fluency through coaching and mentoring.

Completing the programme will equip the trainees with a plan of action and tools, such as personal development planning, to allow them to excel in the workplace.

Following the programme’s launch, Saab also hosted a successful women’s event to honour and reflect on the numerous contributions women have made in the aviation industry. Amongst the panellists was Major Mandisa Mfeka, South Africa’s first Black African female fighter pilot.







“As a female in a predominantly male-dominated industry, I realise how crucial it is to empower the country’s women with the mentorship, resources, and skills to shatter glass ceilings and enable them to realise their true potential. I’m thrilled to have been a part of this extraordinary event, where we can honour our abilities as females and acknowledge the role we play in society and more so in our economy,” said Mfeka.