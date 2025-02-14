Saab and HAL sign agreement for manufacture of laser warning systems in India

Coinciding with the Aero India exhibition, Saab and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering local manufacture of Saab’s LWS-310 laser warning system.

The MoU provides for the Transfer of Technology (ToT) “so that HAL will gain the capability to manufacture LWS-310 within India. This includes setting up necessary infrastructure, training programmes and transferring technical expertise from Saab to HAL to ensure long-term support for the system,” Saab said on 13 February.

“This agreement demonstrates Saab’s commitment to providing long-term defence capabilities through strategic collaboration. Our partnership with HAL extends the reach of advanced electronic warfare solutions, not only in India but also in other key markets on HAL platforms,” said Jan Widerström, President and Managing Director at Saab Grintek Defence.

The agreement builds on a strong partnership between Saab in South Africa and HAL that began in 2005 during the development of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) programme.

Saab’s IDAS (Integrated Defensive Aids Suite) has been selected as the electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation Corps variants of the HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter. Saab Grintek Defence has received multiple contracts over the years for Indian IDAS systems. IDAS warns against radar, laser and infrared (IR) guided threats and automatically deploys appropriate countermeasures. IDAS has been designed for both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Saab also produces protection systems for both land and naval applications.

The LWS-310 laser warning system is a key component of Saab’s self-protection systems for aircraft, land vehicles, and naval vessels. With rapid threat warning and threat classification, LWS-310 enables a combat management system to employ effective countermeasures against laser threats, which further increases situational awareness and self-protection capabilities, Saab said.

The LWS-310 can be incorporated onto land vehicles as part of Saab’s Land Electronic Defence Systems (LEDS), naval vessels as part of its Naval Laser Warning System (NLWS), and aircraft as part of IDAS.

Saab has a sizeable presence at Aero India in Bangalore this week (10-14 February), displaying a range of advanced defence solutions with an emphasis on ‘Make in India’ collaborations. The company presented its Gripen E/F fighter, RBS 70 NG man-portable air defence system, Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon system, AT4 anti-tank weapon, Next-Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW), and Ground Combat Indoor Gunnery Trainer for ground combat weapon systems, amongst others.

Saab is offering its Gripen to meet the Indian Air Force’s proposed Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft or MRFA procurement project. Under the MRFA project, the IAF is planning to procure 114 jets through an open tender process.

“Aero India 2025 comes at a crucial juncture of global developments, leading to a greater focus on defence capabilities as well as on developing self-reliance along with the need for robust and modern technology. We are fully committed to supporting the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar approach to national defence capability. To that end, Saab is setting up a manufacturing facility for Carl-Gustaf M4 in India, further strengthening production in the country. The facility will support the production of Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian Armed Forces as well as components for users of the system around the world. Saab will also be partnering with Indian sub-suppliers and the products manufactured in the facility will fully meet the requirements of Make in India,” said Mats Palmberg, Chairman and Managing Director, Saab India.