SA Navy Chief to Deliver Maritime Security Keynote at AAD 2024 Conference

Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address for the Maritime Security component of the Africa Aerospace and defence (AAD) Conference on 20 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof, where he will discuss the SA Navy’s plan to get its ships back to sea and introduce new additions to the fleet.

The final day of the AAD 2024 Conference will see Lobese provide a comprehensive overview of the SA Navy’s current vision and future developments. Following the keynote, speakers will delve into the impact of Houthi attacks on international shipping and Somali piracy’s effects on regional and global maritime security.

This will be followed by a presentation on the business case for an auxiliary support vessel or drone carrier to support South Africa’s combat vessels.

Post-lunch sessions will include an exploration of lessons learned from overspecifying requirements in the SA Navy, aiming to streamline future procurement processes and improve operational efficiency.

A panel discussion will emphasise the importance of regional maritime security and cooperation initiatives. This session will underline why collaborative efforts are essential for addressing common security challenges in the region.

Professor Adriano Nuvunga, Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), will discuss strategies for enhancing maritime security, countering violent extremism, and strengthening security sector governance in Mozambique, providing a broader regional context.

In the afternoon, a session will examine the impact of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) on maritime security in Africa. This discussion will focus on the potential and challenges of integrating USVs into maritime operations, highlighting recent technological advancements and their implications.

The day will conclude with a presentation on using the Oceans and Coastal Information System (OCIMS) to monitor South Africa’s oceans, demonstrating how technology can aid in maritime surveillance and environmental protection.

Day Three of the AAD 2024 Conference is set to offer crucial insights and foster discussions that will shape the future of maritime security and innovation in Africa.

For more information about the AAD 2024 Conference and to register for the event, please visit the AAD 2024 Conference Website.