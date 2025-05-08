RunFlat International receives King’s Award for Enterprise

RunFlat International is one of 197 organisations nationally to be awarded with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise, recognising its excellence in International Trade.

“We are proud to predominantly be an export business, with 90% of our products being supplied to over 40 markets around the World. Since 2021 we have experienced 71% growth in exports, and we are excited to continue our expansion into new markets worldwide,” RunFlat International said in a statement.

“Winning The King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and dedication that continues to drive RunFlat International forward,” said Eric Cartelet, Managing Director of RunFlat International.

“This prestigious award reflects the efforts of our entire team, whose commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled us to achieve remarkable growth in international markets. We are deeply honoured by this accolade and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver exceptional products and services to our global customers. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and since then over 8 000 companies have achieved a King’s Award. 2025 marks the third year of The King’s Awards for Enterprise, reflecting His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes, or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices.

ECM Technologies has represented RunFlat International in South Africa for over 20 years and supplies their products to various armoured vehicle manufacturers as well as to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).