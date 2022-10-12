RRS marks 35 years

Part of Reutech Radar Systems (RRS) 35th anniversary this year saw a breakfast function for “a group of close business associates” at last month’s Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition.

Welcoming guests to the function at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof, Chief Executive Harald Bielfeld said: “Radar is a multi-domain and multi-discipline development field and we are fortunate to have world-renowned in-house specialists and stakeholders like the Department of Defence (DoD) and Armscor to support our industry”.

“Through this expert resource base and support from stakeholders, we have been able to establish and retain a strong position in high technology development in the world radar market.”

RRS was established in 1987 in Stellenbosch as a radar systems house by agreement between Reunert’s Gerrit “Boel” Pretorius, Armscor and the DoD. Professor PW van der Walt from the University of Stellenbosch provided technical leadership.

Over the years the RRS research and development capability grew significantly to one supplying a wide range of search and tracking radars and associated technologies. The extensive radar portfolio and expansion of its core technology moved RRS into the commercial environment and gives the company a global presence in the mining safety radar domain.

“RRS successes are based on close co-operation between key customers, academia and private enterprise, dedicated and committed management and leadership, brilliant engineers and technicians and supportive shareholders. I congratulate RRS and express gratitude to our customers for ongoing support. Reutech companies are strategic to Reunert and we assure them of continued support,” Reunert Chief Executive Alan Dickson, told those at the function.

“Over the past ten years, we have grown, diversified and transformed. Most importantly, we survived declining local defence budgets, tough international trading conditions and a global pandemic. There is every reason for us to flourish and prosper for the next ten years and beyond,” was RRS spokesperson Anthony Green’s view.

A new book “RRS: 35 Years of Innovation” tells how the company’s radar capability has significantly grown during the 35 years of its existence. It has witnessed corporate shifts and name changes, challenging times and technological complexities and emerged as a significant contributor to the design and development of radar products for various industries and end users.

To obtain a copy of the book, contact Monique Lenhoff at [email protected]





