Rosoboronexport sets its sights on African market

Russian state arms conglomerate Rosoboronexport is looking to expand its presence in Africa with a large presence at AAD 2022.

“At AAD 2022, we are showcasing about 400 of the best Russian products for all branches of the armed forces, police and special operations units, security equipment and cyber security solutions, as well as a wide range of civilian products,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is now among the growth leaders in the level and quality of military-technical cooperation with Russia. Rosoboronexport has been developing mutually beneficial ties with practically all the states in the region, helping them strengthen their defence capabilities, sovereignty, and fight against organized crime and terrorism,” Mikheev added.

As Africa Aerospace and Defence is the most important defence marketing event in Sub-Saharan Africa, Rosoboronexport expects delegations from various law enforcement agencies to visit its booth where they will be provided with information on Russian-made weapons and military equipment that are being promoted on the world market.

Rosoboronexport will showcase Russian-made hardware for land forces including the T-90S main battle tank, TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, Smerch multiple rocket launcher system, Msta-S self-propelled howitzer with a standard NATO 155 mm gun, BTR-80A and BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers, various versions of the Tigr and Typhoon wheeled armoured vehicles, as well as the Kornet-EM anti-tank guided missile system. Small arms, including Kalashnikov AK-100-, AK-200- series, AK-12, AK-15 and AK-19 assault rifles, and body armour are expected to spark a lot of interest.

For the civilian market, Rosoboronexport will showcase a range of automotive and special-purpose vehicles, engineer and road-building equipment, and tactical vehicles for personnel transportation. In addition, the company will talk about its competencies in organising manufacture in customer countries.

Rosoboronexport said it expects keen interest from foreign air force representatives in the MiG-35D multirole front-line fighter, Yak-130 advanced combat trainer, Mi-17 transport helicopter, Mi-35 attack helicopter as well as the Ka-52E and Mi-28NE attack helicopters. Rosoboronexport will exhibit the Orion-E reconnaissance/strike unmanned aerial vehicle, Orlan-10E multifunctional UAV, and the latest Kub-E loitering munition system.

Rosoboronexport said it will demonstrate BK-9, BK-10, BK-10M and BK-16E high-speed landing and assault boats to delegations from various African navies. In addition, the company will show its partners the Karakurt-E missile corvette and the Project 22160 patrol ship.

The conglomerate said it has planned a tight schedule of meetings and negotiations at AAD 2022. “The company is ready to discuss various aspects of military and technical cooperation with Sub-Saharan African countries.”

Amongst other products Russia will be promoting at AAD 2022 are its Repellent-Patrol and RB-504P-E electronic warfare systems designed to counter small-size UAVs, and air defence systems, such as the S-400 Triumf, Buk-M2E and Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems; ZU-23 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun; Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun/missile system; and Verba and Igla-S man-portable air defence systems.







Russia has been taking part in AAD since 2000 and views it as an important part of strengthening its positions in Africa. With many countries on the continent having been long-time Soviet clients, and having vast experience in operating soviet and Russian-made defence systems, the Russians still favour themselves to win many new contracts.