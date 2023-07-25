Big Rosoboronexport presence at upcoming Russia-Africa Summit

Russian state arms export company Rosoboronexport will be displaying a wide range of military equipment at the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit to be held in St Petersburg this week.

“The Russia-Africa Summit gives the greatest incentive to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African countries in all its dimensions: politics, security, economy, science and technology, cultural and humanitarian spheres,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

“For Rosoboronexport, the Summit is a unique event enabling us to find new growth points in cooperation with partners. Following the first summit, we saw an extremely high prolonged conversion from the talks in Sochi. Since 2019 to the present, we have signed over 150 contract documents with African partners and increased our order book by more than $10 billion. During this time, we have expanded our presence adding five new countries on the continent.

Rosoboronexport said the Russia-Africa Summit, to be held on 27 and 28 July, helps Rostec State Corporation, Rosoboronexport and other Russian companies to maintain and strengthen ties with traditional partners, find reliable customers and start developing new market segments.

“Rosoboronexport’s mission at the Second Russia-Africa Summit is to elaborate concepts of addressing the main challenges to the global African security architecture, together with delegations from more than 30 countries of the continent which have arrived in St Petersburg. The Company will demonstrate tools developed and tested in Russia to counter terrorism, organized crime, cyber threats, protect the constitutional system and public order, provide border and critical facility security and surveillance,” Mikheev noted.

Among counterterrorism equipment, Rosoboronexport will present small arms, combat gear, tactical optics, non-lethal weapons, screening and explosive detection equipment, perimeter security systems and satellite communication systems.

In the Intelligent Digital Technologies zone, Rosoboronexport will show IT solutions developed by Russian companies, tested in the domestic market and adapted for use in African countries. These include a comprehensive Smart City project, a national-level cyber security platform, as well as Internet monitoring, information protection and legal data interception systems.

In the outdoor exhibit, Rosoboronexport and a number of Russian companies will demonstrate military, dual-use and civilian products designed to counter various security threats that are most in demand on the African continent.

The outdoor exhibit is also divided into thematic sections. In the UAV zone, the Orion reconnaissance/strike UAV, Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAVs, Kub-E loitering munition and other battle-proven UAV systems will be showcased. Counter-UAV systems, including RB-504P-E, Serp-VS5, Saphir and a number of others, will be exhibited in close proximity to the drones. Spartak, Tiger-Raid and Strela MRAP vehicles will be displayed in the armoured combat vehicles zone.

In the Russian Helicopters exhibition area guests will be able to get acquainted with Russian helicopters models, including the Mi-8MTV-1 medical version, Mi-171E and Mi-38 in VIP configuration, Ansat and the first Russian Mi-171A3 offshore helicopter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the South African delegation to the second Russia-Africa Summit and will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

“This second summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year Action Plan, which will be presented for consideration. These submissions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African States in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment.

“The declarations also seek to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and in information security,” the President’s office said in a statement.

The Presidency said talks about the upcoming BRICS summit will also be held.

“The summit background will also offer an opportunity to African Heads of State who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission to continue talks with President Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalise the contents and substance of the upcoming BRICS summit,” the Presidency said.

Side events, including an exhibition to showcase investment opportunities in Russia and Africa, an innovation space to demonstrate new technologies, and a Business Development and Social Partnership Zone for networking will also be held.