Rheinmetall Denel Munition unveils upgraded Macassar Community Centre

On 6 May, the newly upgraded Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) Macassar Community Centre officially opened its doors, marking a significant milestone in Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s ongoing investment in the future of the Macassar community.

The improved facility highlights Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s commitment to empowering residents through education, skills development, and job readiness, the company said in a statement.

Each month, the centre supports over 600 people who come to receive training, update their resumes, or apply for employment. One of its core programmes focuses on basic computer skills training, equipping individuals with the digital literacy needed in today’s workforce. These efforts have already shown tangible results, with more than 200 people successfully assisted in securing employment through the centre, RDM said.

With growing demand, Rheinmetall Denel Munition responded by investing in major infrastructure upgrades to expand the centre’s capacity and functionality. The upgrades include a new dedicated computer room for individuals who are actively job hunting but not enrolled in formal training, providing them with uninterrupted access to online job portals and tools.

Chris Janneke, one of the facilitators at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition Macassar Community Centre, stated that the Centre serves to provide support for individuals seeking employment and computer skills. He encouraged the community to visit the Centre, emphasising that even if they are not computer literate, the Community Centre team is there to offer guidance.

Looking toward the future, Rheinmetall Denel Munition plans to introduce credit-bearing qualifications at the centre, giving participants the opportunity to gain formally recognised skills that enhance their employability and open doors to further learning.

“In December of last year, 65 community members successfully completed various training programmes. What really struck me was the realisation that we need to reach out to even more individuals who are eager to empower themselves and seize new opportunities. The upgraded career centre will ensure we impact more people. My sincere gratitude goes to the Rheinmetall Denel Munition Macassar Community Centre team that facilitates the training programmes and the entire Macassar community, who often give us encouraging feedback about the Centre. Our commitment to Macassar goes beyond business—we’re investing in people and there’s more to come, including Career Day for young people who aspire to take on STEM careers, ” said Dr Frank Dirksen, Rheinmetall Denel Munition Chief Executive Officer.