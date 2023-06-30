Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) Academy 

Rheinmetall Denel Munition RF (Pty) Ltd specialises in the development, design and manufacture of large- and medium-calibre ammunition families and is a world leader in the field of artillery, mortar and infantry systems as well as plant engineering.

RDM Academy forms part of the Plant Engineering Group at RDM Boskop. Since 1997, a large number of national and international students have received training in various disciplines through RDM. This training included a variety of ammunition and explosives related training, artisans training, engineers educational and practical training, as well as enrolment in tertiary studies at South African universities.

RDM Academy is accredited with the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), to present specialised explosives training on NQF Levels 4-5.

RDM Academy’s training programmes are executed in the education, training and development (ETD) sector with the aim to develop a capable workforce with usable skills and knowledge. Training standards are within the context of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF), and adhere to the prescripts of the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

RDM Academy currently offers multiple credit-bearing skills programmes for Explosives Workplace Personnel. Employees in the explosives industry of South Africa are now able to accumulate credits upon the completion of these skills programmes. RDM Academy further offers more than sixteen (16) Short Learning Programmes (SLPs) in Explosives. By using these non-credit-bearing programmes as building blocks, various capabilities can be established to allow the individual to specialise in a field applicable to his/her employment in the Defence and Explosives industry of South Africa.

RDM’s training facilities are ideally suited to give the learner the required theoretical training, supported by the applicable practical training: explosives magazines, manufacturing plants, ammunition loading (filling), assembly and packing (LAP) plants, and ammunition and explosives testing facilities.

RDM Academy is also certified by the Chief Inspector of Explosives (CIE) of the South African Police Service (SAPS) as a training provider for accredited explosives skills training.