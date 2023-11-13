Rheinmetall Denel Munition out in force at CSANDF Golf Day

Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) showed its support for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Friday 10 November by taking up the titanium sponsor spot for the Chief of the SANDF Charity Golf Day.

The event drew dozens of dignitaries from the military, defence industry and private sector to two golf courses in Pretoria: the SANDF Services Golf Club and the Zwartkop Country Club. Warm, sunny weather proved conducive to the charity event, which preceded a gala dinner where Chief of the SANDF Education Trust pledges were announced.

Every year, the Education Trust raises millions of rands for the children and families of servicemen and women who died in active service, in-country and continentally. It was established in 2013 by former Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke.

The Chief of the SANDF Charity Golf Day holds particular significance this year, as it marks one of the first major appearances for Dr Frank Dirksen, who took the helm as the CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition in September.

Dr Dirksen, before he teed off with SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, said RDM was thankful about the strong partnership between the SANDF and RDM.

As the primary sponsor, Rheinmetall Denel Munition showed its commitment to not only to fostering goodwill on the golf course but also to making a meaningful social contribution through its Education Trust contribution.

