Rheinmetall Denel Munition offering post-graduate bursaries

Ammunition manufacturer Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) is offering post-graduate bursaries to students in financial need as part of its project to expand, build and develop a pipeline of future young munition professionals.

RDM is inviting 2022 post-graduate students at Masters and Doctoral level to apply for financial support. The focus area for the scholarship programme is restricted to the defence industry, with defence related programmes. Financial support will cover tuition and related programme expenses.

To qualify for the bursary, individuals need to be:

South African citizens

Students from second year programmes

Registered students at a South African university

Students with no funding from other funding organisations

Students with Honours degrees

Applications can be obtained from RDM Training and Development Administrator Bilqees Abrahams (Bilqees.A[email protected]).

Applications close on 15 April 2022.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of defence related ammunition and rocket and missile systems. It specialises in the development, design and manufacture of large- and medium-calibre ammunition families and is a world leader in the field of artillery, mortar and infantry systems as well as plant engineering.







RDM forms part of Rheinmetall Waffe Munition of Germany and Denel one of South Africa. Its head office is located in Somerset West (Western Cape) and has other manufacturing sites in Wellington (Western Cape), Boksburg (Gauteng) and Boskop (North West).