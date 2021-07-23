Rheinmetall Denel Munition donates food parcels to unrest-affected communities

On Friday 23 July, Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) donated 1 000 food parcels to needy families who have been affected by recent public violence and looting. In the past week, communities in Gauteng and Kwazulu Natal have been left gutted by looting, arson and loss.

“The lockdown is already putting a lot of financial strain on families and RDM supports the call of the South African government to combat hunger and urge other companies who are able to donate to follow in our footsteps to assist with food support,” said Jan-Patrick Helmsen, the CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition has four sites across South Africa, one of which is situated in Boksburg and the company wanted to reach out to the community of Vosloorus in particular to ensure that they have necessities to help them take care of their families during this time, the company said.

“RDM’s employees have welcomed this initiative and eagerly packed the food parcels for distribution. RDM collaborated with the well-known NPO, called Meals on Wheels, to assist with the distribution of the 1 000 food parcels,” RDM said.







“We, as a company, feel proud to bring some form of relief in poverty alleviation, especially during these unprecedented times we are all living in,” said Helmsen.